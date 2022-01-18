Ushna Shah leaves fans stunned with latest video
05:15 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
Ushna Shah leaves fans stunned with latest video
Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself in the entertainment and fashion industry.

This comes as no surprise given that the Bashir Momin actor is drop-dead gorgeous and her immecable skills prove she is a force to be reckoned with.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old powerhouse gave an insight into her acting talent as she won hearts with her thrilling performance. Dressed in a rustic look, the Cheekh actor flaunts the perfect warrior princess aura with her commanding accent.

"So I did this back in 2017 when I visited the colosseum ruins in Rome and now again on set in Pak. Both times I butchered it, especially the accent, however I doubt Ridley Scott, Russel Crowe or Maximus Meridius will see this so who cares."

Moreover, Shah and Saba Faisal are gearing to work with ace Indian director Anurag Kashyap on an upcoming project. They visited the European country Belarus for the shooting of the project.

On the work front, Ushna Shah's portrayal of a strong resilient woman in the drama serial Akhir Kab Tak has created a benchmark and was loved by the fans.

