PHF set to launch Pakistan’s first franchise-based Hockey league
Web Desk
07:18 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan Hockey Federation has inked a consultancy agreement to launch the first franchise-based Hockey League in the South Asian country.

The agreement with the consultants was signed at the PHF Headquarters in Lahore in the presence of Senior officials from the PHF comprising the Chairman selection Committee Olympian Manzoor Junior and Olympian Khawaja Junaid.

The consultants will work alongside the PHF to design, develop, market, operationalize and manage the League through a league office specially being established at the PHF Headquarters in Lahore.

In a video message, President PHF, Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar said it was a matter of honour and privilege for him to announce the PHF's first ever franchise-based Hockey league, which is going to be developed with PHF partner consultants.

"I am positive that it is going to elevate the standards of hockey and wil also give a boost to the national game," he added.

