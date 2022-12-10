Pakistani, Indian troops exchange fire near Rajasthan: reports

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – Pakistan Rangers and Indian border force reportedly exchanged cross-border fire late Friday near Rajasthan.

Reports in Indian media claimed that the security forces exchanged gunfire at Anupgarh sector; however, no casualties were reported.

It further said India's border guarding force has approached Pakistani officials for a flag meeting today on Saturday along the Anupgarh sector.

Amid reports, Pakistani officials are yet to issue any officials statement.

The recent incident comes days after Pakistan Rangers handed over a BSF troop to India who mistakenly crossed territory. The Indian soldier crossed the international border and was detained by Pakistani officials near Head Sulemanki border.

Security forces of Asian nuclear-capable countries continued to follow ceasefire arrangement at the Line of Control. In Feb 2021, Pakistan and Indian armies agreed to strict observance of all agreements, and understandings, and cease firing along the border and all other sectors, per an official statement.

Tensions between the two sides have continued recently with India's northern army commander mentioned following the Modi government’s order to annex Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.