Pakistani, Indian troops exchange fire near Rajasthan: reports
Web Desk
01:43 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
Pakistani, Indian troops exchange fire near Rajasthan: reports
Share

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – Pakistan Rangers and Indian border force reportedly exchanged cross-border fire late Friday near Rajasthan.

Reports in Indian media claimed that the security forces exchanged gunfire at Anupgarh sector; however, no casualties were reported.

It further said India's border guarding force has approached Pakistani officials for a flag meeting today on Saturday along the Anupgarh sector.

Amid reports, Pakistani officials are yet to issue any officials statement.

The recent incident comes days after Pakistan Rangers handed over a BSF troop to India who mistakenly crossed territory. The Indian soldier crossed the international border and was detained by Pakistani officials near Head Sulemanki border.

Security forces of Asian nuclear-capable countries continued to follow ceasefire arrangement at the Line of Control. In Feb 2021, Pakistan and Indian armies agreed to strict observance of all agreements, and understandings, and cease firing along the border and all other sectors, per an official statement.

Gen Asim Munir makes first visit to LoC as COAS: ... 09:45 PM | 3 Dec, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has emphatically stated that Pakistan's armed forces are ...

Tensions between the two sides have continued recently with India's northern army commander mentioned following the Modi government’s order to annex Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

More From This Category
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah acquitted in ...
02:21 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
Petrol price likely to decrease by Rs30 per litre ...
12:44 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
OIC chief Hissein Taha arrives in Pakistan on ...
12:21 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
Good news for Pakistani content creators as ...
11:32 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
Azam Swati’s farmhouses sealed by CDA
09:44 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
Pakistani forces kill four TTP militants in KP ...
09:14 AM | 10 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly sets temperature soaring with new bold pictures
11:05 AM | 10 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr