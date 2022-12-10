Is Absa Komal justified in criticising viral sensations?

Pakistani journalist Absa Komal has critised the latest trending dance video disrupting the 'actual' merit procedure for the OG lovers of theatre and drama.

At a literary conference during a panel discussion, Komal talked about how content creators with their impromptu videos have taken over the industry and bag big projects without having done anything impressive.

Komal highlighted how the up-and-coming actress Dananeer Mobeen posted a sarcastic video and is now awarded with big projects despite having no formal training in acting.

The journalist also lamented about the lack of jobs and ventures for those who study theatre and performing arts but are overshadowed by others, for example the latest Pakistani sensation who danced to the remix of Lata Mangeshkar’s classic song Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja. Komal added that the viral clip helped the girl land a few modelling gigs.

The Dawn News anchor said, "First it was the Pawri girl, who got cast in ad campaigns and television serials, then it is the latest dance se who seems set to get roles over students studying the theatrical arts in colleges.”

“Seriously, there is just no appreciation for talent and expertise in this country, and it is all just ditzy but well-packaged, meaningless fluff,” concluded Komal.

