Netizens recreate viral girl Ayesha's dance video

Noor Fatima
11:55 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Netizens recreate viral girl Ayesha's dance video
Source: Oye Ayesha (Instagram)
Share

If there's anything that social media users love to do the most, it is nothing but creating memes.

While the internet is flooding with young Pakistani girl Ayesha's viral dance video, netizens have taken this as a challenge and are busy recreating equally iconic videos, if not as charming.

The viral video that swooned Bollywood and Lollywood artists has seen millions of young men and women trying their luck to recreate the dance but only some came through with style.

A video circulating on the internet featuring a young man copying the same choreography of Ayesha's dance has gone viral. Whether the lad intended to dance for a hilarious dig or with a genuine effort,      netizens are debating who did it better?   

For the unversed, the young girl's video features her dancing to a remix of Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja.

Viral dance girl’s new video wins over internet 01:28 PM | 27 Nov, 2022

KARACHI – Pakistan’s internet sensation Ayesha, whose dance performance shot her to fame overnight, ...

More From This Category
Dua Lipa secures Albanian citizenship
08:19 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Katrina Kaif falls prey to 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare ...
07:12 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Yashma Gill dances her heart out at wedding ...
10:43 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Celebrities attend Maryam Rashdi's birthday party ...
07:59 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Malala joins campaign for freedom of oppressed ...
11:31 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Meher Bano's new bold photo sets internet on fire
06:11 PM | 28 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Netizens recreate viral girl Ayesha's dance video
11:55 PM | 28 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr