'Imran Khan involved in Rs50 billion corruption,' claims Nawaz Sharif ahead of his return to Pakistan

LAHORE – Former prime minister and PML-N chief has accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan of being involved in corruption to a tune of Rs50 billion "as part of a conspiracy to discredit" the South Asian country.

Sharif, 72, who traveled to Britain for medical treatment with a special permission by court while serving a jail sentence in a corruption reference, made these remarks in an interview with a private news channel today.

The self-exiled leader maintained that embezzlement of billions in Kyhber Pakhtunkhwa’s tree plantation drive, Al-Qadir Trust and other projects will expose Imran Khan, a self-fashioned populist leader.

Lamenting Imran’s massive corruption, the PML-N supremo said the ousted premier looted billions while the common man is struggling to earn the basic amount.

"PTI chief compromised Pakistan’s dignity," Nawaz said. Hinting at the Toshakhana reference, Nawaz said, what has come to light thus far is a mere fraction of his corruption.

He rapped the outspoken cricketer-turned-politician for being involved in corrupt practices from head to toe, saying the latter should be ashamed as his victims get innocence certificates from courts and foreign countries.

Referring to Daily Mail's story, he said people like Imran Khan, and Shehzad Akbar should be ashamed. He also recalled his victimization with serious yet concocted cases which forced him to went into self-exile more than once.

Sharif is set to return to Pakistan soon to lead the party’s election campaign amid PTI's pressure for early polls. It was reported that the leader of the country’s ruling party has finalized plan to end his self-exile ahead of the next general elections.

Sharif, also finalised consultation with his legal team in this regard as the next elections are crucial for the ruling alliance that is facing ousted premier Imran Khan, who already created a foreign conspiracy narrative.

Soon after his arrival, Sharif’s legal team will approach courts against his penalty in the corruption reference.

The deposed premier has also directed party leaders to conduct elections within 90 days of the dissolution of Punjab and KP assemblies.

The report further maintained that Maryam Nawaz will stay in Britain and will return after spending some time with his children.

Nawaz, who ruled the country for three incomplete terms, was sentenced to jail for 10 years after he was found guilty in a corruption reference in 2018 by an accountability court. The deposed PM was later released on health grounds in November 2019 and allowed to seek treatment in the UK. He has not returned to his home country since then.