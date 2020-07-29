Afghan Taliban announces three-day ceasefire on Eid-ul-Adha
Web Desk
11:50 AM | 29 Jul, 2020
Afghan Taliban announces three-day ceasefire on Eid-ul-Adha
KABUL - Taliban in Afghanistan have announced three-day ceasefire from Friday, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In a tweet, Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid said that Taliban have been directed not to carry out any operation during this period. However, he made it clear that if Taliban fighters come under attack from government forces, they will retaliate.

Meanwhile, the Afghan President’s spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, has welcomed the ceasefire announcement.

