Sindh to open all shrines for public with SOPs after Eid-ul-Azha
11:06 AM | 29 Jul, 2020
KARACHI – The Sindh government has decided to open all shrines of province, including Hazrat Qalandar-Lal-Shahbaz for public with SOP’s after Eid-ul-Azha.
Talking to the media at Sehwan in Jamshoro district, Sindh Minister for Auqaf and Irrigation, Suhail Anwar Siyal has said this after paying a visit to Dargah Hazrat Qalandar-Lal-Shahbaz.
Earlier, the Sindh government has decided to close all recreational places including beach till 4th of next month as precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Commissioner Karachi.
