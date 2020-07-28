Pakistan condemns India's ban on Eidul Azha prayers in occupied Kashimr
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the restrictions imposed by Indian authorities on Eid-ul-Azha prayers in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJ&K), terming it a disrespect for the sentiments of Muslims.
"Imposition of restrictions on prayers on one of the most important days of the Islamic Calendar represents complete disrespect by the Indian government for the sentiments of the Muslims of IIoJ&K," the Foreign Office statement said in a statement issued here.
The statement mentioned it a "flagrant violation of their fundamental freedom of religion", adding that Indian authorities were using COVID-19 related restrictions as a pretext to curb religious freedom of the Muslims of IIoJ&K.
"While the BJP government has been allowing religious activities in various other contexts and instances, disallowing Kashmiri Muslims to offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers is a blatant discrimination," it said.
The statement said, "Pakistan urges the international community, the United Nations, and human rights and humanitarian organisations to take notice of glaring denial of the religious rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people in violation of international laws and conventions." "India must realise that by such repressive measures, it cannot break the will of the Kashmiris and suppress their legitimate aspirations for self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions," it said.
