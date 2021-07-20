WATCH: Sheikh Rashid spends half a million to buy three camels for Eid

RAWALPINDI – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday visited a cattle market in his home town where he bought three camels for Eidul-Adha.

The close aide of PM Imran and leader of Awami Muslim League, who is known for living a layman lifestyle, also shared a clip of him negotiating the price with livestock traders in the Rawalpindi cattle market.

عید کی قربانی کیلئے مویشی منڈی میں اونٹوں کی خریداری کرتے ہوئے.https://t.co/w6KhTgnF6z pic.twitter.com/dhtqt3FoOK — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 20, 2021

Reports in local media suggest that Sheikh bought three large hoofed mammals for a cumulative sum of Rs560,000. The Minister personally visited the cattle market to pick the animal of his own choice ahead of Eidul Adha that will be observed tomorrow in Pakistan while many of the gulf countries are observing the first day of Eid Ul Adha today.

In line with the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), Muslims across the world slaughter animals as a sacrifice for Allah. The meat of sacrificed animals is distributed among relatives and the poor.

Meanwhile, the incumbent government has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be adopted during Eid ul Adha prayers and sacrifice of animals in wake of a spike in COVID cases nationwide amid the fourth wave.