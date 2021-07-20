WATCH: Sheikh Rashid spends half a million to buy three camels for Eid
Web Desk
12:36 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
WATCH: Sheikh Rashid spends half a million to buy three camels for Eid
Share

RAWALPINDI – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday visited a cattle market in his home town where he bought three camels for Eidul-Adha.

The close aide of PM Imran and leader of Awami Muslim League, who is known for living a layman lifestyle, also shared a clip of him negotiating the price with livestock traders in the Rawalpindi cattle market.

Reports in local media suggest that Sheikh bought three large hoofed mammals for a cumulative sum of Rs560,000. The Minister personally visited the cattle market to pick the animal of his own choice ahead of Eidul Adha that will be observed tomorrow in Pakistan while many of the gulf countries are observing the first day of Eid Ul Adha today.

Zil Hajj moon not sighted in Pakistan, Eid Al ... 05:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Saturday ...

In line with the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), Muslims across the world slaughter animals as a sacrifice for Allah. The meat of sacrificed animals is distributed among relatives and the poor.

Meanwhile, the incumbent government has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be adopted during Eid ul Adha prayers and sacrifice of animals in wake of a spike in COVID cases nationwide amid the fourth wave.

More From This Category
Did you know how King of Mixed Martial Arts Bruce ...
02:05 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
PM's ex-wife Jemima hits out at Maryam Nawaz for ...
11:45 AM | 20 Jul, 2021
US acknowledges Pakistan’s progress on FATF ...
10:31 AM | 20 Jul, 2021
Pakistan reports 2,145 new Covid infections, 37 ...
09:45 AM | 20 Jul, 2021
Pakistan, China need to stay strong to foil ...
12:29 AM | 20 Jul, 2021
Rainwater brings Islamabad airport’s false ...
11:43 PM | 19 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Did you know how King of Mixed Martial Arts Bruce Lee die?
02:05 PM | 20 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr