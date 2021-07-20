Did you know how King of Mixed Martial Arts Bruce Lee died?
King of Hollywood's martial art Bruce Lee is remembered today on his death anniversary as his legacy remains unquestionable.
Back in July 1973, Lee died in Hong Kong at the age of 32 from brain edema. Despite his brief career, he became a force to reckon with as he emerged as a movie star in Asia and later posthumously in America.
Lee's original name was Lee Muyenne Keam and he was born on November 27, 1940, in San Francisco, USA.
Kickstarting his career as a child, by the age of 18 he acted in about 20 films. He studied martial arts called Bhavagchun in Hong Kong. Even in the US, he continued his martial arts education.
Bruce was so immersed in the following domain that he created a new version of martial arts, popularly known as 'Jeet Kune Do.'.
In 1964, Bruce Lee married a young woman named Bhalla. Influenced by Bruce Lee's martial arts in the late sixties, stars like Steve McQueen and James Carbon of Hong Kong appointed him their trainer.
An impressive resume for the karate star, his films include The Big Boss (1971), The Way of the Dragon (1972) etc.
Tragically Lee passed away a month earlier in Hong Kong, but his last film Enter the Dragon was a box-office hit. It eventually grossed more than $200 million making his mark posthumously as a movie icon in America.
