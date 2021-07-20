European paragliding team sets new record in Pakistan: ISPR
02:59 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
RAWALPINDI – A group of European adventure sportsmen have set a new record for paragliding at an altitude of 8,407 meters in northern Pakistan, the media wing of the country's military said on Tuesday.
The paragliders achieved the feat at Skardu's Baltoro Glacier, breaking the previous world record of 8157m, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
They included a team of Kakul's Army School of Physical Training, according to the military's spokesman, who called it a moment of great pride of Pakistan.
More updates to follow
