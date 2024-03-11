Peak Umrah season begins and here's how Saudi Arabia is welcoming pilgrims

RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has finalized the preparations for the pilgrims as the Umrah season is set to begin with a record number of pilgrims anticipated during the month of Ramadan.

To ensure a seamless and safe experience for Umrah pilgrims, the government has approved a plan focusing on comprehensive measures related to security, crowd and traffic management, humanitarian services and enhanced cooperation among service agencies.

The details of the plan were highlighted by Public Security Director Lt. Gen. Mohammad Al Bassami during a press conference at the Unified Security Operations Centre in Mecca.

In this regard, it has been announced that the comprehensive Umrah security strategy has been approved by Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif.

Revealing the details, Lt. Gen. Al Bassami affirmed that the security forces are primed to implement their responsibilities, including crowd and traffic management, ensuring the pilgrims’ safety, and utilizing technology and artificial intelligence to streamline operations at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Gulf News reported.

To handle the increased number of pilgrims, special provisions have been set up, including allocated zones within the Grand Mosque and measures to regulate crowd density, particularly during busy prayer periods.

The authorities have also made efforts to ensure the safety of the pilgrims and for that purpose, the Civil Defense’s readiness includes a wide range of resources, such as seasonal centers, mobile units, and specialized teams, all having the support of volunteers and advanced technology.

The Umrah preparations also include the arrangements done by the General Directorate of Passports which has enhanced its operational readiness, streamlining entry and exit procedures for international pilgrims and employing state-of-the-art technological solutions to expedite travel processes and ensure a welcoming environment for the guests of God.

Although the Umrah continues throughout the year except during Hajj days, the influx of Muslims in the holy month of Ramadan is record-breaking as implied by statistics.