Punjab announces school timings for Ramazan 2024

LAHORE—The Punjab School Education Department has announced revised opening and closing times for all educational institutions in the province during Ramadan 2024.

According to a department notification, all single-shift schools will operate from 8:30am to 1 pm on Monday through Thursday and Saturday. However, on Fridays, the school timings will be from 8:30 am to 12:30 noon. The second shift schools will start at 1 pm and continue until 4 pm during the holy month of fasting.

Today, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Ramadan moon has been sighted in Pakistan, and the first Roza will be observed across the country tomorrow (Tuesday). Moon sighting committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made the official announcement following a meeting in Peshawar.

The clerics from all schools of thought attended the meeting to ascertain the beginning of the ninth Islamic month. The Ramadan moon was sighted in Lahore and Peshawar before the official announcement.