Punjab announces school timings for Ramazan 2024

LAHORE—The Punjab School Education Department has announced revised opening and closing times for all educational institutions in the province during Ramadan 2024.
According to a department notification, all single-shift schools will operate from 8:30am to 1 pm on Monday through Thursday and Saturday. However, on Fridays, the school timings will be from 8:30 am to 12:30 noon. The second shift schools will start at 1 pm and continue until 4 pm during the holy month of fasting.
Today, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Ramadan moon has been sighted in Pakistan, and the first Roza will be observed across the country tomorrow (Tuesday). Moon sighting committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made the official announcement following a meeting in Peshawar.
The clerics from all schools of thought attended the meeting to ascertain the beginning of the ninth Islamic month. The Ramadan moon was sighted in Lahore and Peshawar before the official announcement.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
