Hyundai rolls out new variant Tuscon GLS (check prices)

LAHORE – Hyundai has introduced the newest addition to the family by unveiling Tuscon GLS.

The entry-level crossover SUV is equipped with 2.0L engine and six-speed transmission (A/T). The front wheel drive (FWD) has strong road grip.

It is available in seven colours – Polar white, black diamond, metallic, silver metallic, graphite grey metallic, oxford blue and fiery red.

The other variants include Hyundai Tucson GLS Sport and Hyundai Tucson Ultimate.

Price

The base variant is available at Rs7.365 million while sport model is at Rs8.23 million and ultimate at Rs8.859.