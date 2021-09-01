Lahore court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Ayesha Sana

LAHORE – A sessions court in Lahore issued the non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistani actress and host Ayesha Sana in a cybercrime case, it emerged on Tuesday.

Reports in local media quoting sources said Additional Sessions Judge Syed Ali Abbas issued the arrest warrants after the TV host, who rose to fame after her Bright karein isey video, failed to appear in the court.

It further added that the case was registered with the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigations Agency by Yousuf Baig who accused Ayesha of defaming his family as the latter shared inappropriate photos of his wife and daughter on social media.

The complainant maintained that the De Ijazat actor uploaded their private pictures that “brought disgrace” upon his family.

Last year in July, the morning show host was booked for fraud, and raids were conducted to arrest her. Ali Moin who owns a real estate business claimed that Sana had borrowed Rs2 million from him and gave him a cheque that was later bounced.

It was also revealed that a similar case was lodged at Lahore's Defence Police Station against the 48-year-old. Reports cited that the actor had borrowed funds from various parties as part of customary committees. The total amount is said to be around Rs 20 million.