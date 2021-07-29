Emirates, Etihad extend ban on travelers from COVID-hit countries including Pakistan

DUBAI – Passenger flights from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka to Dubai and Abu Dhabi will remain suspended until at least August 7, UAE national flag carrier announced.

Reports cited that Etihad Air and Emirates have further extended flight operations from South Asia due in wake of the COVID pandemic.

The recent travel advisory from Emirates said “In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka to Dubai until 07 August 2021”.

The passengers who have connected through these countries in the last 2 weeks will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the Gulf state, it further added.

However, UAE nationals, UAE Golden Visas holders, and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID-19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways, the second flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates has also announced that flights from Pakistan and Indian to the Gulf state will remain suspended until at least August 2.

Responding to a query on social media, the airline wrote: “Hi Malik, as per current regulations, all the flights from Pakistan have been suspended until 02 August 2021, subject to extension.”

Flights to the UAE from the South Asian region have been suspended for a long time due to the Covid pandemic.

The UAE had first announced the suspension of entry for travelers from countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights on May 12.