‘President Alvi all set to rescue flood-hit affectees in his boat’

ISLAMABAD – As torrential rains and wreaked havoc in parts of the federal capital, President Dr. Arif Alvi Wednesday announced to help in the rescue and relief operations.

Taking it to Twitter, President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that ‘Islamabad is my city just like Karachi and all other lovely cities of Pakistan and he is ready with his boat if needed.'

President further added that “I am confident that Islamabad’s administration are doing their job well but if need be, I am ready with my boat”. He ended the tweet with a smiley.

Earlier in 2017, Alvi came out with his boat to rescue people in the country’s largest metropolis during the heavy rains.

On Wednesday, a mother and her son were killed as several areas of Islamabad experienced urban flooding after a cloudburst that caused heavy rainfall. The viral clips on social media showed flood water sweeping away cars in the E-11 area of the capital.

Authorities attributed the flash flood to a cloudburst and urged the public to cooperate and restrict unnecessary movements. Additionally, Section 144 was imposed on bathing in rivers while the rescue and management teams rushed all over the city to handle the situation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also took notice of the situation and cautioned citizens to take special care due to the heavy monsoon rains.

Reports cited that the federal capital recorded at least 330mm rain, while a rain-related control room has been set up for coming days, which will operate 24/7 and monitor the situation.