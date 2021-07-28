WATCH: Several cars swept away as cloudburst triggers flash flood in Islamabad
10:46 AM | 28 Jul, 2021
WATCH: Several cars swept away as cloudburst triggers flash flood in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – Flash flood triggered by Cloudburst damaged several areas and washed away cars in the country’s federal capital on Wednesday.

The overnight heavy rains in Islamabad turned several areas inundated with fears of nullahs overflowing for which civilian authorities have little support. Army teams and resources turn up to rescue residents in wake of high-level flooding at Lai Nullah.

The harrowing clip from Islamabad's sectors E-11 and D-12 show cars floating in waters after heavy rains that lashed the federal capital and Rawalpindi for hours.

In the meanwhile, the Islamabad Deputy Commissioner said, “teams are clearing nullahs and roads and hopefully we will be able to clear everything in an hour”.

Amid the monsoon rains in Pakistan, experts believe that the country is ill-prepared to deal with the accompanying risk of flooding and blows on infrastructure with long rain spells and in the absence of precautionary measures and a firm infrastructure, it is feared that the blessing will soon turn into a curse, repeating the damages Pakistan suffers every year during July-August, including massive loss of life and property due to floods, storms, and electricity-related incidents.

