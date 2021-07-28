Pakistan Army Chief , Saudi FM discuss Afghan peace process, bilateral ties: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Cheif of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on the Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud as both sides discussed the Afghan peace process, and bilateral ties, the military media wing said Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan’s top commander held a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud during his brief visit to the South Asian country.

“Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud and General Bajwa discussed matters of bilateral interests, evolving security situation of the region including the Afghanistan Peace Process and collaboration for regional peace and connectivity”, the statement said.

During the crucial meeting, the Saudi dignitary commended Pakistan’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

In his remarks, General Bajwa said that the relations between the two countries are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust. He also ensured continuous efforts for regional peace and stability in the region. Furthermore, COAS hailed Saudi leadership for KSA’s support to Pakistan and its Armed Forces.

On Tuesday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. Khan extended a warm welcome to the Saudi guest and reaffirmed deep-rooted and historic bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

PM sent cordial greetings for King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. PM Khan has fondly recalled his visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2021. In line with the decisions taken on the occasion, the premier highlighted the assiduous follow-up and stressed the need for exploring new avenues of cooperation to further deepen bilateral relations in diverse fields.