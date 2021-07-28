State machinery in action in Gujranwala as Commissioner's pet dog goes missing (VIDEO)
Web Desk
11:35 AM | 28 Jul, 2021
State machinery in action in Gujranwala as Commissioner's pet dog goes missing (VIDEO)
Share

GUJRANWALA – In a bizarre incident in the fifth most populous city in Pakistan, Divisional Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman reportedly put all state machinery in his authority and the personnel to find his missing pet dog.

Reports in local media quoting sources said a german shepherd dog on Tuesday run away from the residence after which local police and administrative staff were discharged from their official duties and were ordered to start looking for a dog who escaped due to the negligence of domestic help.

Following the orders of Ghuman, auto-rickshaws were used for the public announcements. Commissioner ordered officers to recover the missing pooch come what may. It is also reported that the lost dog is worth around Rs 0.5 million.

Almost entire staff of Gujranwala Municipal Corporation along with local law enforcers launched the ‘house-to-house search operation.

Adnan Siddiqui has lost his pet dog 'Coco' 02:16 PM | 28 Apr, 2020

KARACHI - Pakistani acclaimed TV star Adnan Siddiqui has requested his fans to help him find his pug Coco, who ...

Reports further added that local administration went knocking on doors of the residences in the neighborhood of the commissioner’s house to investigate if the dog was present there.

Officials also warned the resident with ‘strict action’ if the missing dog was found at their homes during the search operation.

More From This Category
Polling underway for by-election in PP-38 Sialkot
12:32 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Pakistan Army Chief , Saudi FM discuss Afghan ...
12:05 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
WATCH: Several cars swept away as cloudburst ...
10:46 AM | 28 Jul, 2021
PM Imran says anyone who commits rape is solely ...
10:18 AM | 28 Jul, 2021
Pakistan reports highest daily Covid cases in two ...
09:20 AM | 28 Jul, 2021
Pakistan Army chief lauds ANF for controlling ...
11:14 PM | 27 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul celebrates birthday party at beach
12:37 PM | 28 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr