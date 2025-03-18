Maulana Tariq Jamil defends Imran Khan in Toshakhana Case

ISLAMABAD – Famous scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil reiterated support for former Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the controversial Toshakhana case, stressing that the charges against him are unjust.

In an interview with journalist Irshad Bhatti, the famous Deoband scholar expressed his doubts about the legitimacy of the case, particularly raising questions about accusations surrounding the gifts in Toshakhana.

The scholar with millions of followers said Imran Khan already paid the required amount for the watch in question. He added Khan donated his entire property to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, and would never compromise his integrity for a watch.

“A person who gave all his property to the hospital, would he sell himself for such a thing?” he asked, questioning the logic behind the charges.

When asked about the Toshakhana case specifically, Maulana Jameel described the allegations as unfounded, stating, “There has never been a case like this in the past 14 centuries, where the testimony of only one woman is accepted, and yet a case is built around it.”

Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were formally indicted in a new Toshakhana case related to the jewelry set at a heavily discounted price. This marks the third corruption reference against them.

Khan and his wife denied the allegations but faced indication multiple times, including for Toshakhana cases, the £190 million corruption case, and the GHQ attack. FIA accuses the couple of retaining gifts, including the Bulgari set, for undervalued amounts, causing a loss to the state. Imran’s defense rejects these claims, asserting that the gifts were acquired according to the Toshakhana policy.