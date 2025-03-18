Balochistan University closed for indefinite period over security concerns

QUETTA – The Balochistan University in Quetta has been closed for indefinite period due to security concerns.

Authorities have issued a notification in this regard, stating that all classes will be held online until further orders, local media reported.

The development comes days after terrorists of banned outfit BLA hijacked a passenger train in Bolan area of the province. At least 26 people, including security officials, have martyred in the attack while several injured are under treatment at different hospitals.

On March 11, the terrorists attacked the Jaffar Express in Bolan. However, security forces completed the operation to rescue the hostages on March 12 by killing all 33 militants.

More to follow…