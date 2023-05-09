PM Shehbaz hits back at Imran Khan with hard-hitting questions

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the politics of PTI Chairman Imran Khan was defined by blatant lies, untruths, U-turns and vicious attacks on institutions as he hurled hard-hitting counter-questions at the latter.

The premier made the questions shortly after the PTI chief was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau with the help of Rangers in Islamabad.

Responding to a tweet of Imran Khan, the premier stated that maligning Pakistan Army as an institution was recurring pattern of former PM's politics ever since his ouster from power. He said that Imran Khan was resorting to constant mud-slinging of the leadership of the army and intelligence agency much before the Wazirabad attack.

He questioned whether Khan adopted any legal route other than hurling threats and making baseless allegations almost on a daily basis. He pointed out that the PTI chief refused the offer of cooperation from federal government and boycotted the legal proceedings. He said Imran Khan never showed any interest in finding truth about the attack and only used the condemnable incident for petty political objectives.

I have no doubt that your politics is defined by blatant lies, untruths, U-turns, and vicious attacks on institutions. Bending the judiciary to your whims and behaving as if rules don’t apply to you. What I said about you in my tweet is established by facts over the past few… https://t.co/SEi3HRj19m — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 9, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif also alluded to the social media campaign against the martyrs of the armed forces after the helicopter crash. He questioned as to which party was behind the trolling and mocked the martyrs, which was a new low and unimaginable in our politics and culture.

He regretted that the PTI has also used the religion for political purposes. He said the PTI leaders also justified and even celebrated the incident of harassment and intimidation of an official delegation including a female minister in the courtyard of our beloved Prophet's Mosque (PBUH) by disregarding all norms of reverence and devoutness.

Sharif noted that former PM is currently on trial for corruption is claiming legitimacy to overturn the legal and political system.