Is government going to offer smartphones to general public on installments?

Web Desk 09:18 PM | 24 Aug, 2023
LAHORE – With the aim to make technology more accessible to the public across Pakistan, the caretaker government is reportedly planning to launch a scheme to offer smartphones to people on installments. 

Report in local media say the Ministry of Information and Technology held a meeting a day earlier and it was attended by the representatives of the leading telecommunication companies of the country. 

During the meeting, a senior official of the ministry informed the companies about the government’s plan to make legislation for a scheme under which mobile phones will be given to general public on installments. 

Once the legislation is approved, all people holding the national identity card will be eligible to get smartphones from the mobile companies on installments, he said, adding that the ID card or IMEI would be blocked in case of default. 

Reports citing sources said that recommendations in this regard are being finalised and relevant departments will be taken on board soon. 

Smartphones on installments – How would it work in Pakistan?

In other parts of the world, companies offer mobile phones on installments to the public. Under the scheme, customers have to pay a certain amount in advance and the remaining amount in installment in three to 12 months. 

Reports also suggest Pakistanis will not need to go for a lengthy paperwork as they would be eligible to obtain a mobile phone using their ID card issued by NADRA. 

PTA cuts taxes on registration of iPhone 14 series

