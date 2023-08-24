Kaifi Khalil mesmerises fans at US concert

The world-renowned Pakistani singer, Kaifi Khalil, has cast his enchanting spell on the audience worldwide with his soul-stirring voice and distinctive musical style. Across various states in the United States, Kaifi Khalil's live concerts have left an indelible mark on the hearts of his fans.

Presented in collaboration with CNYDesi Entertainment and orchestrated by National Promoter Rehan Siddiqui, these events drew a significant number of attendees, particularly women, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and joy.

The concert series unfolded across multiple cities, including Houston, San Francisco and Dallas, enveloping the audience in the magic of Khalil's musical prowess.

During a poignant moment at the concert, an enchanting rendition of Kaifi's chart-topping hit Kahani Suno resonated throughout the venue. As the audience joined in singing alongside the maestro himself, the concert transformed into an ethereal experience.

Among the attendees were Ayesha Omar who dubbed the event as ”a beautiful evening,” Momin Saqib, Sanam Jung, Shaista Lodhi, Humayun Saeed and Aijaz Aslam. Other notable cricketers were also present as shown in the videos.

On the work front, Khalil has a vast discography with multiple songs, including Dilbar Dila Bide, Afsos, Beqaraar, Jungle Jungle, Tauba Tauba, Drog and Kadi Kaye.