USD to PKR: Rupee starts trading on positive note in interbank

Pakistani rupee kickstarted the current week, seeing an improvement against the US dollar in the interbank market amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading, the local currency rupee moved up by Rs0.26, in the inter-bank market, and was being quoted at 283.
Earlier on Friday, PKR witnessed an appreciation of Rs0.61 to settle at 283.26 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.
It was the fifth week that the local currency advanced against the USD, as the announcement of a staff-level agreement (SLA) between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and inflows from friendly nations aided economic revival in the country.
In the aftermath of SLA, PKR moved up by Rs4.88 or 1.7pc against the US dollar.
Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Monday, the dollar was being quoted at 283.3 for selling and 286.35 for buying purposes.
Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate climbs to at 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down to 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 75.77.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.3
|286.35
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.94
|762.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.49
|932.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.54
|178.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.62
|331.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices continued to move upward on Monday as price of yellow metal gained momentum on the first day of the week.
The price of each tola 24 karat gold stands at Rs218,900, and 10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670.
The cost of single tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.
Globally, the price of the yellow metal moves upward and the current rate stands at $2022 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Karachi
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Quetta
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Attock
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Multan
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
