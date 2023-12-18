USD to PKR: Rupee starts trading on positive note in interbank

Pakistani rupee kickstarted the current week, seeing an improvement against the US dollar in the interbank market amid positive economic cues.



In the early hours of trading, the local currency rupee moved up by Rs0.26, in the inter-bank market, and was being quoted at 283.

Earlier on Friday, PKR witnessed an appreciation of Rs0.61 to settle at 283.26 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

It was the fifth week that the local currency advanced against the USD, as the announcement of a staff-level agreement (SLA) between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and inflows from friendly nations aided economic revival in the country.

In the aftermath of SLA, PKR moved up by Rs4.88 or 1.7pc against the US dollar.