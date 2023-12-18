UN security council to vote on Gaza ceasefire call today as Israel losing global support

Israel is starting to lose global support over inhumane attacks in Gaza, several countries stand against Tel Aviv and in recent development, the United Nations Security Council has moved to vote on proposal seeking ceasefire in enclave.

Reports in international media said United Nations Security Council votes today on a new resolution calling for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities” in Gaza.

The development comes days after the US vetoed a previous UNSC resolution that called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Palestine.

In the General Assembly, 193 nations voted, with more than 150 in favour. The upcoming UNSC resolution calls for an urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.

The main body of the United Nations affirms support for a two-state solution in the region and stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority, a statement said.

In the three months of disastrous attacks, over 18,800 people, mostly women and children, have died after Hamas’s October 7 assault, which Tel Aviv said left 1,139 people dead.