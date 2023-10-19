United Nation resolution in support of Palestine fails as US vetoes in support of Israel

NEW YORK – The United Nations Security Council failed to pass a resolution on the Israel-Gaza war as the United States, a close ally of Tel Aviv, vetoed Brazil-led draft, drawing ire from the Muslim world.

Washington justified its move, saying the resolution failed to admit Israel’s right to self-defence, while the resolution actually called for humanitarian pauses in the ongoing war to allow full access for aid to Gaza.

UNSC met on Wednesday to vote on the draft resolution that was tabled by Council President Brazil. 12 Council members voted in favour of the resolution, whereas Russia and the UK abstained. It was for second time the UNSC failed to adopt a resolution on the situation in the Middle East.

Earlier, the Security Council turned down a Russia-backed resolution that called for a humanitarian ceasefire.

The recent resolution also called for humanitarian pauses to allow all possible humanitarian access for UN humanitarian agencies and their implementing partners.

Amid the condemnations, UN Ambassador said Security Council is meeting at a time when US President Joe Biden is in Tel Aviv, and POTUS trip shows that the country is engaging at the highest levels to prevent the conflict from spreading, and to address the humanitarian crisis.