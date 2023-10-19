Abid Boxer arrested from Kasur, handed over to police on physical remand

LAHORE – Lahore Crime Investigation Agency arrested the former Police Inspector Abid Boxer from Kasur, days after the wanted man escaped from police custody after snatching cops' rifles.

Last week, Abid, who remained involved in extortion and other serious crimes, escaped from police custody but he has now been held along with his two gunmen by the Lahore Crime Investigation Agency (CIA).

He was produced in an anti-terrorism court in Lahore where he was remanded into police custody for seven days in the case of extortion, attack on police, and escape from police custody.

ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan heard the case and handed over Abid Boxer to police on a seven-day police remand.

Several cases have been registered against the former cop, who is known for fake encounters and alleged extrajudicial killings during his service.

He was accused of killing innocent citizens in the name of encounters and was even linked to then chief minister Shehbaz Sharif. Abid remained in news when he kidnapped and tortured film actor Nargis, and shaved her hair and eyebrows.