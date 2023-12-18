Gold Rates in Pakistan - Check today gold price - 18 Dec 2023

Gold prices continued to move upward on Monday as price of yellow metal gained momentum on the first day of the week.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 18 December 2023

The price of each tola 24 karat gold stands at Rs218,900, and 10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670.

The cost of single tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.

Globally, the price of the yellow metal moves upward and the current rate stands at $2022 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan