Additional power surcharge imposed as Pakistan surrenders to another IMF condition

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has imposed an additional surcharge of Rs3.82 per unit on electricity, in another desperate move for the revival of the IMF stalled loan.
The recent move is said to add citizens' woes but it will generate Rs335 billion more in revenue over the next fiscal year to tackle the debt and liabilities of the power sector.
Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar allowed imposing additional power surcharge.
In a statement, Ministry of Finance said Economic Coordination Committee gave assent to the proposal regarding the enhancement of surcharge for the financial year 2024 to cover federal government obligations towards power producers.
The recent development comes a week after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar refused to accept the demand tabled by IMF. The US-based lender demanded a total surcharge of Rs3.82 per unit to eliminate circular debt accumulation.
Meanwhile, the monetary policy committee of the country’s central bank is due today as the government is set to raise the key interest rate.
Earlier in February this year, the Sharif-led government allowed an additional surcharge of Rs3.82 per unit from March to June 2023, and also approved a surcharge of Rs1.43 per unit for the next fiscal year to recover Rs126 billion.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee plunged drastically to approach an all-time low against the US dollar during the opening hours of the trading session on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 283, a decrease of Rs14.89, against the greenback.
The recent development comes on the heels of further monetary tightening to control inflation at the central bank's emergency Monetary Policy Committee meeting which is due today.
On Wednesday, the local currency witnessed depreciation against the dollar, settling at 266.11.
Experts claim the recent depreciation of the local currency is part of a market correction as IMF demanded to end the significant gap in rates between the open and inter-bank market.
Investor sentiment was also dented amid economic uncertainty due to delay in International Monetary Fund (IMF) funds.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs200,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
