No more gatherings outside Islamabad Courts as section 144 imposed

ISLAMABAD – The vandalism by the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex forced the federal government to impose section 144 in the capital.

The capital administration has slapped section 144 near the courts citing security concerns. In a statement, a spokesperson of the Islamabad Capital Police said protests outside courts situated in the federal capital have been restricted.

With stern measures in place, only lawyers and journalists will be allowed to visit courts. Masses have been advised to call the police helpline if they witness any suspicious activity in the capital.

The recent development comes as Islamabad Capital Territory lodged a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and other party leaders for vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex.

The ousted premier and scores of party workers were booked under terror charges for hooliganism and damaging state-owned property.

In the case, leaders of PTI were named for leading charged party workers, which led to vandalism.