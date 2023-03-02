Mariam Ansari celebrates lowkey birthday with Ali and Saboor

Congratulations are in order for the talented and gorgeous actress of the Pakistani entertainment fraternity, Mariam Ansari, as she celebrates her 25th birthday.
The young diva whose acting prowess speaks volumes of her abilities is evident through her glittering career and hundreds and thousands of followers on multiple social media platforms.
The Bunty I Love You diva, who is Pisces by zodiac sign and radiates compassionate and artistic energies through and through, celebrated a lowkey and intimate birthday celebration with her brother and sister-in-law, both actors, Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly.
The trio celebrated the Romeo Weds Heer actress's small celebration with mouth-watering cakes and decorations. Not stepping out of her comfort zone for anything, the Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai star took pictures in her bright pink silk robe with her family.
On the work front, Ansari has cemented herself among promising artists with drama serials including Aangan, Qaid, Romeo Weds Heer, Bharam, Faryaad, and Mujhay Vida Kar.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|279.15
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|317
|320
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.6
|75.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70.8
|71.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174.5
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|692.6
|700.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|193.2
|195.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.46
|37.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.03
|37.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.24
|33.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|849
|858
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.2
|58.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.34
|162.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|678
|686
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.47
|72.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|277.45
|279.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.43
|7.58
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs200,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
