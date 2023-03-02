Mariam Ansari celebrates lowkey birthday with Ali and Saboor

Congratulations are in order for the talented and gorgeous actress of the Pakistani entertainment fraternity, Mariam Ansari, as she celebrates her 25th birthday.

The young diva whose acting prowess speaks volumes of her abilities is evident through her glittering career and hundreds and thousands of followers on multiple social media platforms.

The Bunty I Love You diva, who is Pisces by zodiac sign and radiates compassionate and artistic energies through and through, celebrated a lowkey and intimate birthday celebration with her brother and sister-in-law, both actors, Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly.

The trio celebrated the Romeo Weds Heer actress's small celebration with mouth-watering cakes and decorations. Not stepping out of her comfort zone for anything, the Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai star took pictures in her bright pink silk robe with her family.

On the work front, Ansari has cemented herself among promising artists with drama serials including Aangan, Qaid, Romeo Weds Heer, Bharam, Faryaad, and Mujhay Vida Kar.