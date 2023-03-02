Search

Lifestyle

Mariam Ansari celebrates lowkey birthday with Ali and Saboor

Noor Fatima 12:05 PM | 2 Mar, 2023
Mariam Ansari celebrates lowkey birthday with Ali and Saboor
Source: Mariam Ansari (Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for the talented and gorgeous actress of the Pakistani entertainment fraternity, Mariam Ansari, as she celebrates her 25th birthday.

The young diva whose acting prowess speaks volumes of her abilities is evident through her glittering career and hundreds and thousands of followers on multiple social media platforms.

The Bunty I Love You diva, who is Pisces by zodiac sign and radiates compassionate and artistic energies through and through, celebrated a lowkey and intimate birthday celebration with her brother and sister-in-law, both actors, Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly. 

The trio celebrated the Romeo Weds Heer actress's small celebration with mouth-watering cakes and decorations. Not stepping out of her comfort zone for anything, the Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai star took pictures in her bright pink silk robe with her family. 

On the work front, Ansari has cemented herself among promising artists with drama serials including Aangan, Qaid, Romeo Weds Heer, Bharam, Faryaad, and Mujhay Vida Kar.

Pakistani actress Mariam Ansari's new dance video lands on internet

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Holi-themed birthday party of Shaan Shahid’s niece Natalia invites social media trolling

12:30 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

‘Washmallay’ — Aima Baig, Sahir Ali Bagga release their latest song

10:46 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Mumbai police gets tipped off about ‘bombs’ near homes of Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra

08:49 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Maya Ali's magical voice in 'Yunhi' OST breaks the internet

12:42 AM | 1 Mar, 2023

Merub Ali's latest video leaves fans in fits

04:49 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

Pakistani bride and groom make entry on donkey cart as fuel prices rise to record high

01:44 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PCA delegation visits SBP to discuss irritants in import

03:13 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 02 March 2023

08:54 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 279.15
Euro EUR 279 281.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 317 320
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.6 75.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 70.8 71.5
Australian Dollar AUD 174.5 176.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 692.6 700.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.2 195.4
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.24 33.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 849 858
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 678 686
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs200,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: