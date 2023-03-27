Mob kills three robbers in presence of police in Multan

MULTAN – An enraged group of people in South Punjab killed three alleged robbers after they were caught while a jewelry shop.

Police said the robbers were caught by people when they were trying to flee after killing a man and injuring two others for showing resistance during the robbery in Gulgasht area of Multan.

The robbers were severely beaten by public and they were shifted to the Nishtar Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

A viral video posted on social media shows the citizens have tied the three bandits with ropes as they are lying on the ground.

Officials of the Elite Force and Punjab Police can be seen trying to stop the people but they continue to beat the bandits.