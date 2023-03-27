Search

Pakistan

Humza Yousaf set to become first Pakistani Muslim first minister of Scotland

08:48 PM | 27 Mar, 2023
Humza Yousaf set to become first Pakistani Muslim first minister of Scotland
Humza Yousaf has become the first Pakistani Muslim to be elected as the new leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and will assume charge as first minister to replace Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday.

The first minister of Scotland is the head of the Scottish Government and keeper of the Great Seal of Scotland. The first minister chairs the Scottish Cabinet and is primarily responsible for the formulation, development and presentation of Scottish Government policy.

The 37-year-old is also the first ethnic minority head of the Scotland’s government. He has promised to continue the socially liberal policies of Ms Sturgeon.

Mr Yousaf, who had derved as health minister, received 48.2 per cent of the first preferences of the almost 51,000 SNP members who voted in the leadership ballot that closed at noon on Monday.

Humza Yusuf became a member of the Scottish Parliament for the first time in 2011 at the age of 26. He has also been served as Minister of Transport and Minister of Justice in the Scottish Cabinet.

Hamza Yusuf's father, Muzaffar Yousaf belongs to the town of Mian Channu in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 27, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.1 286.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.5 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.6 759.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.31 41.71
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.62 932.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.56 179.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 23.64
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.97
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.97 311.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Mirpur PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470

