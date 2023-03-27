Mansoor Usman Awan becomes new Attorney General for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Monday approved the appointment of Mansoor Usman Awan as the new Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) after accepting Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi's resignation.

The appointment was approved by the president under Article 100 of the Constitution, a statement from the Aiwan-e-Sadar said, adding that his status will be equal to a federal minister.

Awan holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Harvard Law School, USA, and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Punjab where he stood first. He was awarded the Justice M Jan Memorial gold medal for obtaining first position in jurisprudence and Charles Earl Bevan Petman Law Prize for first position in criminal law.

Awan is a recipient of the Harvard Law School Dean’s Award for Leadership (2005). At Harvard Law, he was elected as the LLM Representative to Harvard Law School Council and he also served as the vice president of the Harvard Graduate Council.