Mansoor Usman Awan becomes new Attorney General for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Monday approved the appointment of Mansoor Usman Awan as the new Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) after accepting Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi's resignation.
The appointment was approved by the president under Article 100 of the Constitution, a statement from the Aiwan-e-Sadar said, adding that his status will be equal to a federal minister.
Awan holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Harvard Law School, USA, and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Punjab where he stood first. He was awarded the Justice M Jan Memorial gold medal for obtaining first position in jurisprudence and Charles Earl Bevan Petman Law Prize for first position in criminal law.
Awan is a recipient of the Harvard Law School Dean’s Award for Leadership (2005). At Harvard Law, he was elected as the LLM Representative to Harvard Law School Council and he also served as the vice president of the Harvard Graduate Council.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 27, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|23.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
