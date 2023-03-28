PM Shehbaz's cabinet approvals bill aiming at curtailing powers of top judge

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved an amendment bill that aims at clipping the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan regarding taking suo motu notice and constituting benches.
Reports said the top judge’s discretionary power of taking a suo motu notice would be revoked and it would be given to three senior judges of the top court.
An immediate meeting of the federal cabinet was called to get approval for the amendments before presenting them in the National Assembly.
The development comes after Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the National Assembly to make legislation to curtail powers enjoyed by the chief justice of Pakistan.
The made the call while speaking in the National Assembly a day after Supreme Court’s Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail raised objections over “one man show” powers of the top judge in their detailed judgments in the suo motu case related to elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The premier said, “History wouldn’t forgive us if legislation was not made”.
It all comes as the top court is hearing a petition filed by the PTI over delay in elections in Punjab. The Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in its order, put off the polls till October 8 citing security and financial constraints.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.1
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304.5
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.3
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.18
|761.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.30
|41.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178
|180
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.91
|743
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
