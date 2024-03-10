Two killed in Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR – Two people were killed while another sustained injuries in a blast at Peshawar’s Board Bazar on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi stated that the explosion was a result of a suicide attack that occurred in Board Bazar.

The injured individual, currently in critical condition, has been transported to Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital, while the deceased have also been taken to the same hospital.

Police, officials from the counter-terrorism department (CTD) and rescue teams are also present to gather evidence. The area has been cordoned off by the police as an investigation into the incident unfolds.

Board Bazar, a bustling shopping district in Peshawar, typically experiences heavy traffic. However, traffic was relatively slow at the time of the explosion. The suspect is reported to have been riding a motorcycle when the blast occurred.

Peshawar remains one of the areas most severely affected by terrorism, according to statistics from the Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs KP. Last year, a total of 1,050 terrorism-related incidents occurred in KP, with 419 incidents in the arranged districts and 631 in the merged districts.