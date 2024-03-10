Two killed in Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR – Two people were killed while another sustained injuries in a blast at Peshawar’s Board Bazar on Sunday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi stated that the explosion was a result of a suicide attack that occurred in Board Bazar.
The injured individual, currently in critical condition, has been transported to Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital, while the deceased have also been taken to the same hospital.
Police, officials from the counter-terrorism department (CTD) and rescue teams are also present to gather evidence. The area has been cordoned off by the police as an investigation into the incident unfolds.
Board Bazar, a bustling shopping district in Peshawar, typically experiences heavy traffic. However, traffic was relatively slow at the time of the explosion. The suspect is reported to have been riding a motorcycle when the blast occurred.
Peshawar remains one of the areas most severely affected by terrorism, according to statistics from the Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs KP. Last year, a total of 1,050 terrorism-related incidents occurred in KP, with 419 incidents in the arranged districts and 631 in the merged districts.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Sunday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
