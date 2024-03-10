10 militants killed in two separate operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan's security forces have conducted two separate operations in North Waziristan district, resulting in the killing of 10 militants and injuring three others, military media wing, ISPR, said.
These operations come amidst a rise in militant violence in the western provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which share borders with Afghanistan. This escalation follows the termination of a fragile ceasefire between the government and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) conglomerate in November 2022.
To counter the militants, Pakistani security forces have been conducting Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) in remote areas of these provinces.
In one such operation, eight militants were neutralized, followed by a sanitization effort.
Another operation in North Waziristan intercepted a group of five terrorists attempting to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, resulting in the death of two militants and the injury of three others after an exchange of fire.
The statement reiterated Pakistan's call for the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management to prevent the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for attacks against Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Sunday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
