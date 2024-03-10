10 militants killed in two separate operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan's security forces have conducted two separate operations in North Waziristan district, resulting in the killing of 10 militants and injuring three others, military media wing, ISPR, said.

These operations come amidst a rise in militant violence in the western provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which share borders with Afghanistan. This escalation follows the termination of a fragile ceasefire between the government and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) conglomerate in November 2022.

To counter the militants, Pakistani security forces have been conducting Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) in remote areas of these provinces.

In one such operation, eight militants were neutralized, followed by a sanitization effort.

Another operation in North Waziristan intercepted a group of five terrorists attempting to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, resulting in the death of two militants and the injury of three others after an exchange of fire.

The statement reiterated Pakistan's call for the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management to prevent the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for attacks against Pakistan.