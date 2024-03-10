Chinese President Xi greets Asif Zardari on election as president

ISLAMABAD – Chinese President Xi Jinping has greeted Asif Zardari on his election as Pakistan’s president.

The PPP chairman won the presidential elections with 411 votes against Mahmood Khan Achakzai and will be taking oath of the office today.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari was elected the 14th President of Pakistan for second time on Saturday.

Zardari, who is now set to succeed the outgoing President Dr Arif Alvi, defeated Sunni Ittehad Council's candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai in the presidential race.