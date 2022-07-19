More monsoon rains expected as another ‘strong’ system likely to enter Pakistan from tomorrow

KARACHI – More thundershowers with heavy falls are expected in parts of the country as Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a fresh alert for another, strong monsoon system entering the South Asian country from tomorrow.

The met office said the depression over the northeast of the Arabian Sea further moved nearly westward in the last hours.

The alert predicted more rain, strong winds, and thundershowers in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat in the next 5 days.

It added that rain, strong winds, and thundershowers are also expected in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur from July 21 to 26.

Flood affected Balochistan will also get more downpour in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad and Sibbi between July 22-26.

Officials also warned of urban flooding in densely populated areas of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore, and Gujranwala this week.

Following the alert, the National Disaster Management Authority has instructed the concerned departments to restrict vehicle movement in low-lying areas and close to water channels.

Power suppliers and other local officials were also directed to ensure necessary arrangements to avoid electrocution and timely restoration of power supply.