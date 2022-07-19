More monsoon rains expected as another ‘strong’ system likely to enter Pakistan from tomorrow
Share
KARACHI – More thundershowers with heavy falls are expected in parts of the country as Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a fresh alert for another, strong monsoon system entering the South Asian country from tomorrow.
The met office said the depression over the northeast of the Arabian Sea further moved nearly westward in the last hours.
The alert predicted more rain, strong winds, and thundershowers in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat in the next 5 days.
It added that rain, strong winds, and thundershowers are also expected in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur from July 21 to 26.
Flood affected Balochistan will also get more downpour in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad and Sibbi between July 22-26.
Officials also warned of urban flooding in densely populated areas of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore, and Gujranwala this week.
Following the alert, the National Disaster Management Authority has instructed the concerned departments to restrict vehicle movement in low-lying areas and close to water channels.
Bakhtawar Bhutto says media 'exaggerating' ... 09:41 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the sister of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, has come out in support of the Sindh ...
Power suppliers and other local officials were also directed to ensure necessary arrangements to avoid electrocution and timely restoration of power supply.
PM directs Sindh govt, NDMA to ensure protection ... 03:44 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
- More monsoon rains expected as another ‘strong’ system likely to ...08:32 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan, China mull expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan07:28 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
- US travel blogger 'raped' in South Punjab hill station, accused ...06:58 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
-
- Falak Shabir celebrates second anniversary with Sarah Khan04:47 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
- Priyanka and Nick Jonas celebrate 40th birthday in glitz and glam03:41 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022