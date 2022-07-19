More monsoon rains expected as another ‘strong’ system likely to enter Pakistan from tomorrow
Web Desk
08:32 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
More monsoon rains expected as another ‘strong’ system likely to enter Pakistan from tomorrow
Source: File photo
Share

KARACHI – More thundershowers with heavy falls are expected in parts of the country as Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a fresh alert for another, strong monsoon system entering the South Asian country from tomorrow.

The met office said the depression over the northeast of the Arabian Sea further moved nearly westward in the last hours.

The alert predicted more rain, strong winds, and thundershowers in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat in the next 5 days.

It added that rain, strong winds, and thundershowers are also expected in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur from July 21 to 26.

Flood affected Balochistan will also get more downpour in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad and Sibbi between July 22-26.

Officials also warned of urban flooding in densely populated areas of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore, and Gujranwala this week.

Following the alert, the National Disaster Management Authority has instructed the concerned departments to restrict vehicle movement in low-lying areas and close to water channels.

Bakhtawar Bhutto says media 'exaggerating' ... 09:41 PM | 14 Jul, 2022

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the sister of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, has come out in support of the Sindh ...

Power suppliers and other local officials were also directed to ensure necessary arrangements to avoid electrocution and timely restoration of power supply.

PM directs Sindh govt, NDMA to ensure protection ... 03:44 PM | 11 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to ...

More From This Category
Pakistan, China mull expansion of CPEC to ...
07:28 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
US travel blogger 'raped' in South Punjab hill ...
06:58 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
Parvez Elahi slams Interior minister for using ...
06:24 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
Dua Zehra sent to shelter home on court orders ...
05:46 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
CCTV cameras catch armed robbers barging into ...
05:13 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
Dania moves court for exhumation of Aamir Liaquat ...
01:24 PM | 19 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shehnaaz Gill to share screen alongside Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt
07:51 PM | 19 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr