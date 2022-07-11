PM directs Sindh govt, NDMA to ensure protection of people from heavy rainfall

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to torrential rains in Karachi.

In a telephonic conversation with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Shehbaz Sharif expressed the confidence that the Sindh government would rise to the occasion and bring life back to the normal in the port city.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed provincial governments and National Disaster Management Authority to ensure protection of people from the heavy rainfall across the country.

In a separate statement, the prime minister said every effort should be made to protect the people and prevent losses as much as possible. He directed NDMA to work with provincial governments and PDMAs for this purpose.

Shehbaz Sharif asked the authorities to immediately shift the stranded people to safer places. He also directed to provide temporary shelter and food to the affected people. He directed that medical teams should be mobilized for emergency medical aid and take measures for timely prevention of epidemic in the rain-hit areas.