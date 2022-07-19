Coalition govt suspends PTI's flagship Mera Ghar Finance Scheme
11:23 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
Coalition govt suspends PTI's flagship Mera Ghar Finance Scheme
ISLAMABAD – The Sharif-led federal government on Tuesday suspended Mera Ghar Financing Scheme, which was launched by ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

The Ministry of Finance issued a statement, saying the scheme was halted temporarily and will be resume within a week.

The Finance Division and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) are currently working on reshaping the scheme and it will be rolled out within a week, it was said.

However, the incumbent government assured people that investments already made by the general public through the scheme remain protected.

The Imran Khan-led PTI government launched the housing scheme to provide low-cost houses and loans to people.

World Bank approves $435m for affordable housing ... 09:04 PM | 11 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The World Bank on Friday approved a $435 million package to increase access to affordable housing and ...

Candidates were provided low-cost housing loans up to Rs10 million with mark-ups ranging between 3-9 percent for the first 10 years before switching to market rates after 10 years.

