Air Vice Marshall Amir Hayat appointed as PIA CEO for one year

ISLAMABAD - The appointment of the CEO of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country's flag airline, has received approval from the federal government.
The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO nomination of Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Muhammad Amir Hayat received government approval.
The summary was circulated for approval by the federal cabinet.
For about 1.5 years, there was no CEO of PIA. The three-year appointment of the PIA CEO was rejected by the prime minister.
The government has chosen to first appoint the PIA CEO for a period of one year, following which it will evaluate the CEO's performance in light of the privatisation.
Previously, AVM Amir Hayat was PIA's acting CEO.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 10, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.7
|296.85
|Euro
|EUR
|321.8
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373
|376.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.6
|82.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.9
|78.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.08
|767.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.05
|40.45
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.13
|42.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.56
|36.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.18
|937.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.6
|63.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.96
|175.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.08
|28.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.33
|749.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.41
|79.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.47
|328.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,501.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.