Air Vice Marshall Amir Hayat appointed as PIA CEO for one year

ISLAMABAD - The appointment of the CEO of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country's flag airline, has received approval from the federal government.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO nomination of Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Muhammad Amir Hayat received government approval.

The summary was circulated for approval by the federal cabinet.

For about 1.5 years, there was no CEO of PIA. The three-year appointment of the PIA CEO was rejected by the prime minister.

The government has chosen to first appoint the PIA CEO for a period of one year, following which it will evaluate the CEO's performance in light of the privatisation.

Previously, AVM Amir Hayat was PIA's acting CEO.