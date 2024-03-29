Search

Pakistan

Sindh schools Eidul Fitr 2024 holidays; check latest update

08:12 PM | 29 Mar, 2024
KARACHI – Muslims across the world, including Pakistan, celebrates the Eidul Fitr to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. 

It is anticipated that the festival would fall on April 10, 2024 in Pakistan as scientific observations indicate sighting of Shawwal crescent moon on 29th of Ramadan this year. However, the final decision about the Eidul Fitr will be taken by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. 

To celebrate the event, public holidays are announced by the government for schools, colleges, universities, offices and markets across the country. 

The federal and provincial governments, including Sindh, are yet to issue a notification for public holidays for schools but it is expected that the educational institutions will remain closed from April 9 to April 14 if Eid falls on April 10.

If there is 30-day Ramadan, the school holidays in Sindh will observe holidays from April 10 till 14 as Eid would fall on April 11. 

So, the schools in the Sindh province are expected to observe 5 to 6 holidays on the accountof Eidul Fitr. 

Pakistan likely to celebrate Eidul Fitr 2024 on this date

