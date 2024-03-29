Search

42 Syrian soldiers killed in largest Israeli attack since Oct 7

05:27 PM | 29 Mar, 2024
Source: Screengrab

Israel has launched its largest attack on Syria since 7 October, the day when the Palestinian group Hamas carried out rocket and gun attacks inside the illegal Israeli settlements and military bases.

The development comes at a time when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is announcing the plans to launch a ground offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. 

On Friday, an Israeli air strike in Syria's Aleppo province killed at least 42 Syrian soldiers.Hezbollah weapons depots were also located in the area where strikes were carried out, according to a war monitor.

The Israeli attack targeted an area "near rocket depots belonging to Lebanese group Hezbollah", said the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has an extensive network of sources in Syria.

"Forty-two killed, including six from Lebanon's Hezbollah group" and 36 Syrian soldiers in the Israeli strike targeting a Hezbollah weapons depot, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

It also said that the targeted area is near Aleppo's international airport.

Syrian state news agency SANA said the pre-dawn strike killed and wounded civilians, as well as military personnel. The attack has heightened fears of Israel's war on Gaza, leading to a wider regional war. 

