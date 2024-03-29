Gold prices see whooping increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered significant gains in domestic market of Pakistan in line with upward trend in international market on Friday.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs3,800 to settle at Rs234,800.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs3,258 to close at Rs201,303.
In international market, the precious commodity also witnessed an upward trend as per ounce price surged by $40 to reach $2,254.
Meanwhile, silver also saw an increase in its prices as per tola price went up by Rs20 to settle at Rs2,600 while the price of 10-gram reached Rs2,211.93 after an increase of Rs17.15.
A day earlier, gold price increased by Rs1,500 per tola to close at Rs231,000 while the price of 10-gram was recorded at Rs198,045.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on 29 March, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.3 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.3
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.70
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.46
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.30
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
