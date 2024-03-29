Gold prices see whooping increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered significant gains in domestic market of Pakistan in line with upward trend in international market on Friday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs3,800 to settle at Rs234,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs3,258 to close at Rs201,303.

In international market, the precious commodity also witnessed an upward trend as per ounce price surged by $40 to reach $2,254.

Meanwhile, silver also saw an increase in its prices as per tola price went up by Rs20 to settle at Rs2,600 while the price of 10-gram reached Rs2,211.93 after an increase of Rs17.15.

A day earlier, gold price increased by Rs1,500 per tola to close at Rs231,000 while the price of 10-gram was recorded at Rs198,045.