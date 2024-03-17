PIA air hostess fined in Canada

KARACHI – A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air hostess was fined for flying from Islamabad to Toronto without her passport on Friday (March 15).

Without revealing her identity, a PIA spokesman said that she had left her passport at the Karachi airport. He however denied reports that the air hostess is now staying in Canada and has applied for political asylum. He said the air hostess is returning to Pakistan via flight PK-782.

Sources within the PIA said the air hostess forgot to carry her passport to the flight PK-781 bound for Toronto and she boarded the plane using general declaration documents.

Sources said that Canadian authorities slapped a $200 fine on the air hostess for entering Canada without her passport.