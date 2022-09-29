PIA directs cabin crew to wear undergarments to 'look professional'
Web Desk
01:05 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
PIA directs cabin crew to wear undergarments to 'look professional'
Source: social media
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines, the national flag carrier for Pakistan has directed the cabin crew to wear proper undergarments, maintaining that lack of better attire by the air attendants is leaving a poor impression.

The bizarre rule, which is now making headlines, comes after complaints over the air hostesses’ attire when they reach their offices, stay at hotels, and travel to other cities.

PIA flight services general manager, Aamir Bashir, issued an instruction memo that mentioned that improper dressing by the air attendants is ruining the airline’s image.

Officials also directed grooming instructors and senior shift in-charges to monitor the dressing of flight attendants and report.

Strict action would be taken against those flight attendants who did not follow the guidelines, the memo warned.

‘Love is in the Air’ - Pakistani couple ... 12:48 PM | 25 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Public displays of affection are utterly awkward for everyone except for this Pakistani oblivious ...

In such previous steps, the national flag carrier earlier planned to hire makeup artists with exceptional skills and experience to undertake the enormous responsibility of grooming PIA Cabin Crew at par with the aesthetic needs of the airline industry.

More From This Category
Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto calls on Afghan ...
03:09 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
Pakistan court acquits PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, ...
02:49 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
Reporter goes viral for protecting mic with ...
01:28 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
COAS Bajwa inaugurates Chaklala Cricket Ground
11:44 AM | 29 Sep, 2022
‘Pasoori’ famed Pakistani singer Ali Sethi ...
12:16 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
Islamabad's Red Zone sealed as farmers march ...
11:05 AM | 29 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Pasoori’ famed Pakistani singer Ali Sethi makes it to Time100 Next list
12:16 PM | 29 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr